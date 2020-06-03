Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Man Charged With Gun Possession in Investigation into Police Shootings

Posted By on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 3:29 PM

Christopher Gaston. - MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
  • MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
  • Christopher Gaston.

FBI agents working with St. Louis cops on an investigation into the shooting of four city police officers have arrested a man on a federal gun charge.

Witnesses told investigators 40-year-old Christopher Gaston was carrying a gun on Monday evening, and surveillance footage showed him with a long gun, partially hidden in a blanket, according to the complaint filed today by the U.S. Attorney's Office.



The charges do not accuse Gaston of shooting the officers, but prosecutors note he lives in a condo complex "adjacent" to where the officers were shot early Tuesday morning while rioters clashed with city police downtown. Municipal court records from 2019 list an address for Gaston in a high-rise at the corner of 17th Street and Washington Avenue, about a block from where the four officers were standing at 16th Street and Olive Street when they were hit.

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden previously told reporters the officers never heard shots or saw a shooter. Two officers were hit in the legs, one in the arm and one in the foot. All four were treated and released from the hospital later Tuesday morning. Thousands of people had marched nonviolently during the day on Monday, but after the majority went home, a smaller group of people vandalized or burglarized dozens of businesses, set fires and clashed through the night with police.

When police and FBI agents searched Gaston's apartment, they found two guns — a twelve-gauge pump shotgun and a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun that was loaded with five rounds, according to prosecutors. Along with the weapons, investigators seized an ammunition box with another 45 bullets for the handgun.

Gaston has a long criminal history, including weapons possession, from cases in Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Prosecutors say he admitted to possessing the guns, even though he knew it was illegal. 

The St. Louis Regional Crime Commission is offering $100,000 reward for information in the officers' shooting, including $50,000 from an anonymous donor.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Girls Tell St. Louis Cops to Suck Their Dicks, Internet Rejoices Read More

  2. Trump's Dumb Press Secretary Doesn't Know That St. Louis Isn't Louisville Read More

  3. Frank Lloyd Wright-Designed Pappas House Set for Public Viewing Read More

  4. Mayor Announces Curfew for City of St. Louis Following Night of Deadly Riots Read More

  5. St. Louis Emerges to Changes After Lockdown Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation