Friday, June 5, 2020

St. Louis Police Searching for Seven in Capt. David Dorn's Killing

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 1:49 PM

click to enlarge "Subject 6" shown with a gun inside Lee's Pawn and Jewelry. - SCREENGRAB
  • SCREENGRAB
  • "Subject 6" shown with a gun inside Lee's Pawn and Jewelry.

St. Louis police are looking for seven people in the killing of one of the department's retired captains.

David Dorn, who also served as Moline Acres chief after retiring from the St. Louis force, was shot early Tuesday morning while protecting a north city pawn shop from looters, authorities say.



Police released surveillance footage from inside Lee's Pawn and Jewelry, 4123 Martin Luther King Drive, that shows seven people crawling one after another beneath a security gate into the ransacked store. At least two men in the group are armed, and in an excerpt of the video (screenshot above) one of the men points a handgun toward the door.

Police describe the people as "persons of interest" in Dorn's killing.

click to enlarge Four of the "persons of interest" in David Dorn's killing. - SCREENGRAB
  • SCREENGRAB
  • Four of the "persons of interest" in David Dorn's killing.

Dorn's widow told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the retired lawman was a friend of the pawn shop's owner and worked there sometimes, which included responding to burglar alarms. He was shot during a night of widespread vandalism and looting. More than 75 businesses across the city were hit.

During the daylight hours on Monday, thousands of people marched nonviolently through the city in solidarity with protests across the country sparked by the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden says a smaller group of about 200 people remained on the streets Monday night into early Tuesday, setting fires, looting businesses and clashing with police. Four police officers were shot minutes after midnight downtown and were briefly hospitalized.

click to enlarge Three of the seven "persons of interest." The man on the left, may have cut his hand on door glass. - SCREENGRAB
  • SCREENGRAB
  • Three of the seven "persons of interest." The man on the left, may have cut his hand on door glass.

At 2:38 a.m. Tuesday, Dorn was gunned down at the pawnshop. His death was immediately denounced by people on all sides of the protests, and it has become part of an anti-protest narrative on the far right. President Trump, who has responded angrily to the nationwide protest with threats to unleash military troops on crowds, seized on Dorn's death as an example of unchecked menace.

"Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night," Trump tweeted on Tuesday night.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department's homicide division at 314-444-5371.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of as much as $10,000 (Update: The reward is now up to $46,000.) for information that leads to an arrest in the case. The hotline is 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS). Callers can remain anonymous.


