Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, June 7, 2020

Murder Charge in Killing of Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn

Posted By on Sun, Jun 7, 2020 at 6:26 PM

Stephan Cannon is accused of murdering David Dorn. - ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • Stephan Cannon is accused of murdering David Dorn.


A 24-year-old man has been charged with murdering retired St. Louis police Captain David Dorn while looting a pawn shop, and a second man has been charged with burglary.



Stephan Cannon of the Glasgow Village neighborhood is accused of pulling the trigger. He and Jimmie Robinson, 27, of Florissant were among multiple people who slipped into Lee's Pawn and Jewelry, 4123 Dr. Martin Drive, early on the morning of June 2, according to court records.

Cannon and his accomplices arrived that morning in a Pontiac G6, police say. Surveillance footage from the shop shows Cannon and the car's drive inside the store, and the driver started handing television sets to other accomplices outside the shop before ducking back out to help load the car.

The footage shows Cannon go outside and then walk to the corner of the store, gun in hand, when Dorn arrived, the probable cause statement says. Dorn worked at the store on occasion, and police have said he was trying to defend it from looters on a night when dozens of businesses were burglarized or vandalized.

In the video, police say you can see gun smoke after Cannon allegedly shot Dorn. Investigators later found Dorn down, shot multiple times. They found shell casings from a 9 millimeter outside the store.

Cannon was then filmed walking back to the entrance of the store, police say. Witnesses told investigators that someone yelled to the people still inside after the shooting, and everyone fled. Cannon, the Pontiac driver and a third, unidentified, person got back in the G6 and took off, police say.


Police distributed a video last week showing seven people described as "persons of interest" in Dorn's death, and CrimeStoppers offered a reward of more than $56,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Police say he was identified by a witness. When investigators tracked him down at his home, he admitted he was in the shop that night and that he had cut his hair after seeing his photo from the surveillance video, police say. They also found one of the televisions stolen that night.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Cannon's arrest on Sunday evening.

"Based upon the diligent work of the police department, collaboration with the Circuit Attorney’s Office, and the cooperation from the outraged community, we have issued charges for the tragic murder of former Captain David Dorn," Gardner says in a statement.

Along with first-degree murder, he's charged with robbery, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action. He was held without bond.

Cannon has a previous felony conviction for robbery and assault. He has a pending case in the city for stealing.

Robison was charged with armed criminal action and stealing along with one count of first-degree burglary.
Jimmie Robison is charged with burglary, armed criminal action and stealing. - ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • Jimmie Robison is charged with burglary, armed criminal action and stealing.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump's Dumb Press Secretary Doesn't Know That St. Louis Isn't Louisville Read More

  2. St. Louis Police Searching for Seven in Capt. David Dorn's Killing Read More

  3. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden Is Done Messing With Jeff Roorda Read More

  4. All Missouri Voters Can Now Vote By Mail (With One Stipulation) Read More

  5. Girls Tell St. Louis Cops to Suck Their Dicks, Internet Rejoices Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation