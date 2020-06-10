Daughters of Missourian Publisher Quit Newspaper in Protest of Racist Cartoon

click to enlarge GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The ownership of the Missourian newspaper is in the middle of a family feud after the publisher printed a racist cartoon.

hey do not have the editorial control to ensure he won't do something similar again.



We're not reprinting the cartoon here, but it depicts a stereotype of a dark-skinned robber yanking on the purse of a blond-haired white woman. As she calls for help, the thief tells her, "Good luck with that, lady ... We defunded the police."





Bill Miller Sr. has now published an article entitled The Missourian's website. He says publishing the cartoon was "racially insensitive" and reflects "poor judgment on my part." But he also spent a large portion of his message on denouncing a growing movement to defund police departments.



"The cartoon was intended to support our editorial position that defunding police departments in the aftermath of George Floyd's senseless killing is not the answer to resolving the racial inequalities and injustices that have occurred in policing in this country," he writes.



The group now plans to protest the paper at 9 a.m. on Monday.

