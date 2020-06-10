Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Florissant Detective Fired, Protesters Want Criminal Charges

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 7:53 PM

click to enlarge Protesters were back at Florissant police headquarters to demand charges against a detective who was fired for running down a man with his car. - MIKE FITZGERALD
  • MIKE FITZGERALD
  • Protesters were back at Florissant police headquarters to demand charges against a detective who was fired for running down a man with his car.

Hours after Florissant's police chief announced he had fired a detective caught on video running down man with a police SUV, protesters packed the road in front of the station to call for criminal charges in the case.

An energized but nonviolent crowd of several hundred people had closed off North Lindbergh Boulevard, the normally busy artery in front of the Florissant Police Department headquarters, by early Wednesday evening.



This was the third night of protests at the station following the release of the video of the incident. In the footage, the Florissant detective is seen ramming an unmarked patrol car into a fleeing suspect and beating the twenty-year-old as he lay on the ground.

Earlier in the day, protesters got a boost when they learned the detective, Joshua L. Smith, had been fired in connection with the incident, while two other city police detectives were suspended. The incident occurred late on the night of June 1, but video of it did not surface until five days later. The video was captured by a Ring door camera on the porch of a house in the 9800 block of Eastdell Avenue, in Dellwood.

St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar is reviewing the case, because St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has said his office has a conflict of interest. The U.S. Department of Justice has also announced it is looking into it.

About 7:45 p.m., protesters marched from the police station and gathered in front of the home of Florissant Mayor Robert Lowery Sr., who served as the city's police chief before he was elected to office.

Police stood in front of the house while crowds filled the street up to the edge of the sidewalk, shouting "Arrest Josh Smith! Arrest Josh Smith!"

click to enlarge Ten police officers guard the house of Florissant Mayor Robert Lowery Sr. - MIKE FITZGERALD
  • MIKE FITZGERALD
  • Ten police officers guard the house of Florissant Mayor Robert Lowery Sr.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Woman Persuades Merriam-Webster to Redefine 'Racism' Read More

  2. Daughters of Missourian Publisher Quit Newspaper in Protest of Racist Cartoon Read More

  3. There Were All Kinds of Protests in St. Louis Monday After Packed Weekend Read More

  4. St. Louis County Urges Virus Test For People With Frequent Public Contact Outside Home Read More

  5. Clergy Group: Fire Florissant Police Officer Who Hit Man With Car Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation