St. Louis County Urges Virus Test For People With Frequent Public Contact Outside Home

St. Louis County is providing free COVID-19 testing for residents starting on Monday, June 15.
St. Louis County has tested over 54,000 residents, and with new tests now available can test up to 1,200 residents each day.
“I’m proud of our response and the way that we’ve been able to limit the impact of COVID-19 in our community,” County Executive Sam Page said in a livestream today. “Starting Monday, we encourage anyone in St. Louis county who has frequent contact with those outside of your household to be tested for COVID-19. Even if you don’t have any symptoms or you have had no contact with anyone who is known to be COVID-19 positive.”
Page encouraged those with public-facing positions to get tested, including people who are “working in nursing homes, hospital settings, grocery store workers, delivery drivers” or “anyone with frequent contact outside of their household.”
The idea is that while these people might not have noticeable symptoms, if infected they can still spread the virus to many others because of their jobs.
Free testing will be provided at two locations:
- John C Murphy Health Center (6121 N. Hanley Road #2003; Berkeley, MO)
- South County Health Center (4580 South Lindbergh Boulevard; Sunset Hills, MO)
Though the test is provided at no charge, you do need to schedule an appointment to get one. Results are available in 48 hours.
For more information call 314-615-0574 or visit STLcorona.com
