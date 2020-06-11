Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 11, 2020

David Dorn's Killer an 'Opportunist,' Retired St. Louis Police Captain's Widow Says

Posted By on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn was killed June 2. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • Retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn was killed June 2.

The wife of a slain retired police captain described the man who killed her husband as an "opportunist who had no regard for life or the law."

Ann Marie Dorn spoke to reporters on Thursday at the St. Louis police station, one day after the funeral for David Dorn.



"This didn't have to happen," said Ann Marie Dorn, who is a St. Louis police sergeant. "But it must have been God's plan for David."

David Dorn retired from the St. Louis police department in 2007 after 37 years on the force. He later served as chief of Moline acres.

During the early morning hours of June 2, Dorn drove to Lee's Pawn and Jewelry where he worked on occasion, according to authorities. Looters busted into buildings across the city overnight, and police say multiple people were stealing television sets from Lee's. Dorn arrived shortly after 2:30 a.m. and was gunned down by 24-year-old Stephan Cannon, police say.

Cannon has been charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder. Two other men — 27-year-old Jimmie Robinson and 38-year-old Samuel Simpson — have also been charged with burglary. Police are still looking for seven more suspects in the burglary. 

click to enlarge From left: Stephan Cannon, Jimmie Robinson and Samuel Simpson. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • From left: Stephan Cannon, Jimmie Robinson and Samuel Simpson.

Ann Marie Dorn, flanked by relatives, says her husband was "senselessly taken" from her and her family.

"We need to come together as a community and do better," the newly widowed Dorn said. "We need to teach our young people that life is very precious."

She asked that her husband be remembered as "a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, colleague and most importantly a child of God."
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Daughters of Missourian Publisher Quit Newspaper in Protest of Racist Cartoon Read More

  2. St. Louis Woman Persuades Merriam-Webster to Redefine 'Racism' Read More

  3. St. Louis County Urges Virus Test For People With Frequent Public Contact Outside Home Read More

  4. Springfield Hairstylists With Coronavirus Wore Masks, No Clients Infected Read More

  5. Florissant Detective Fired, Protesters Want Criminal Charges Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation