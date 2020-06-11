Springfield Hairstylists With Coronavirus Wore Masks, No Clients Infected

-
The stylists and the clients at the salon had all worn face coverings.
Those hairstylists who worked while symptomatic with coronavirus have not infected any of the 140 clients they serviced, CNN reports
The Great Clips salon made the news on May 22 when it was announced that a stylist there had worked while symptomatic. A couple of days later, it was reported that another stylist at the same location was also infected.
The incident became a national scandal and Great Clips even had to close all of their Springfield locations as a result of death threats
Local health officials likely feared the worst, but the Springfield-Greene County Health Department tracked and traced the exposed clients and are now saying that none of the clients were infected as a result of visiting the salon. All of the clients who were tested by the county have tested negative and none of the other tracked clients have shown any symptoms during the fourteen-day incubation period.
The stylists and the clients at the Great Clips had all worn face coverings in the salon, and the salon had taken other measures to keep clients separate, including staggering appointments and social distancing with salon chairs.
Clay Goddard, the director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department seemed heartened by this “encouraging result” and said
, “This is exciting news about the value of masking to prevent COVID-19.”
