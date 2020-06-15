Petition Calls for Removing Columbus Statue in Tower Grove Park

click to enlarge
Calls to remove the Christopher Columbus statue have gotten new life as people across the country question statues while protesting racial injustice.
As of midday Monday, more than 2,300 people had signed a Change.Org petition
calling for the removal of the statue of celebrated naval explorer and colonizer Christopher Columbus in St. Louis' Tower Grove Park.
A year ago, the Tower Grove Park commissioners thwarted a similar call to remove the statue on the grounds "it represents Italian Americans." But petition organizer Rachel Sender is calling for the commissioners to reconsider that decision on the grounds of historical evidence that shows Columbus was "a war criminal who raped, tortured, pillaged and murdered the people indigenous to the land he stole."
Sender goes on to note that in light of momentum for racial justice surging nationally, Columbus "represents racism, colonialism, slavery and white supremacy and should not be given any honorable remembrance or be a symbol of Tower Grove Park."
People pushing for the Columbus statue's removal plan to hold a protest on June 23, when the Tower Grove Park Board of Commissioners is set to meet at the Piper Palm House in the park.
The latest effort to remove Tower Grove's Columbus statue is part of a growing national reckoning with monuments to white men whose contributions to culture and civilization increasingly have been questioned.
Momentum is building to remove statues memorializing Confederal war heroes across the Deep South, while in Congress a bi-partisan effort is gaining ground to rename U.S. military bases that were originally named for Confederate generals. President Donald Trump has already gone on record to say he opposes such efforts.
Christopher Columbus' legacy is perhaps falling the hardest. Celebrated in generations of American classrooms as a valiant explorer who brought Christianity to the New World, Columbus in recent years is being viewed within the context of his documented harsh treatment of indigenous peoples he came into contact with, and the heavy-handed and cruel discipline he inflicted on the men who served under his command.
Indeed, Columbus' last journey to the Americas ended ignominiously, when his men rose up against his tyrannical rule and sent him back to Spain in chains.
