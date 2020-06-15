Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, June 15, 2020

Second Suspect Charged with Killing Retired St. Louis Police Captain

Posted By on Mon, Jun 15, 2020 at 5:28 PM

click to enlarge Mark Jackson was charged with second-degree murder. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • Mark Jackson was charged with second-degree murder.

Mark Jackson, 22, of St. Louis has been charged with murder in the death of David Dorn, the retired St. Louis Police captain who was shot on June 2 during a night of looting while he defended the pawn shop where he worked as a security guard.

Jackson, of the 5500 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue, was charged with second-degree murder, burglary, robbery and three counts of armed criminal action, St. Louis police announced today.



He is being held without bail, according to court records.

Jackson is the second suspect charged with murder in Dorn's killing and at least the fourth person arrested in connection with looting Lee's Pawn and Jewelry, 4123 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Prosecutors with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office last week charged Stephan Cannon, 24, with the murder of Dorn, 77, who was killed outside the shop. Cannon, Jackson and others were caught on surveillance video leaving a Pontiac G6 just outside the pawn shop and then walking into the store and stealing several televisions.

A surveillance camera captured an image of Cannon standing at a corner outside the store when Dorn arrived. The video shows Cannon pointing the gun at Dorn, and then puffs of gun smoke burst from the pistol, according to police.

Dorn had served in the St. Louis Police Department for nearly 40 years, and then another six years as chief of Moline Acres. Along with Cannon, prosecutors last week charged Jimmie Robinson, 27, and Samuel Simpson, 38, with burglarizing the pawn shop. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Andre P. Pruitt Jr.,  21,  who has been charged with burglary is also connected to the case.

Police have released video from the pawn shop showing a ten suspects in the case.
