Tuesday, June 16, 2020

The Christopher Columbus Statue in Tower Grove Park Has Come Down

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 8:29 AM

click to enlarge Bye. - DOYLE MURPHY
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • Bye.

Activists and concerned citizens across the country have been calling for the removal of public statues of questionable or offensive historical figures and just this morning a statue of Christopher Columbus has been taken down and is being removed from Tower Grove Park.

The Columbus statue has become a hot topic locally, with a petition circulating for its removal. Petition organizer Rachel Sender was calling for the removal of the statue on the grounds of historical evidence that shows Columbus was "a war criminal who raped, tortured, pillaged and murdered the people indigenous to the land he stole."



People pushing for the removal of the statue had planned to meet and present their concerns at the Piper Palm House on June 23, when the Tower Grove Park Board of Commissioners is set to meet.

But it seems that park officials have heard and acted on their concerns in advance of the meeting.

At the same time that the park was announcing the removal of the statue online, it was already coming down. Early morning workers and exercisers reported crews in the park working to remove the offensive monument.

Columbus was already down and strapped onto a truck and off to (not) discover new worlds by 8 a.m. today.

The statement from Tower Grove Park officials is below.

