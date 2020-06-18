Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Aldi Grocery Stores Now Offering Cheap-Ass Curbside Pickup in St. Louis

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 3:06 PM

click to enlarge Curbside groceries just got cheaper. - IMAGE PROVIDED BY ALDI
  • image provided by Aldi
  • Curbside groceries just got cheaper.

There really is no reason to ever enter a grocery store again. With the amount of delivery services and curbside pick-up options available during the time of COVID-19, stuff comes to you.

And, yeah, the price of delivery service can add up quickly, especially if you’re tipping as well as you should be during a pandemic.



But now all of your problems have been solved, because discount grocery chain Aldi is in the process of expanding its curbside delivery service. That means you can get all of those sweet grocery discounts (and all of those fantastic Aldi-only finds) ordered in advance and brought right out to your car for you. You only need to order $10 worth of products to qualify for free curbside, too.

Aldi will be offering this service at close to 600 stores nationwide, but a quick tour of shop.Aldi.us shows it’s already available in St. Louis.

The site looks just like most other grocery-shopping sites with a photo of each item and an option to add it to your cart or save it as a “favorite” for the next time you shop.

You can search by department, too, with options to see sections including only vegan products, only gluten free products or only alcohol. Yeah, they offer alcohol, too, so no need to make a run to the liquor store, either.

We played around with the delivery and pick up times to see how available the service was on short notice. A search of the Kirkwood location at around 2:30 p.m. showed pickup slots available as early as 5 p.m. or delivery to your home via Instacart within two hours.

Here's what it looks like:

click to enlarge Nice. - SCREENGRAB FROM SHOP.ALDI.US

The Aldi site is offering free delivery for your first order, too, if you place the order within twelve hours of signing up for a new account. Since we're in the middle of a global pandemic and all, the cool thing to do would be to take that money you saved on delivery and add it to the tip you're giving to whoever brings the loot to your car or doorstep.

Happy shopping, discount customers. Don’t forget to grab your riot mask.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
