Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 19, 2020

Deceased Suspect in April South City Police Standoff Identified as Kirkwood Man

Posted By on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 11:07 AM

Police say the man had barricaded himself in a garage and was firing shots at officers before he was killed. - RFT FILE PHOTO
  • RFT FILE PHOTO
  • Police say the man had barricaded himself in a garage and was firing shots at officers before he was killed.

The deceased suspect in an April police standoff in south St. Louis has been identified by police as a 34-year-old Kirkwood man named Carlos Castaneda.

According to an incident report, police received a call at approximately 10:30 a.m. on April 10 about a burglary in the 900 block of Bellerive Boulevard in Carondelet. The call came through as "officer in need of aid," and the victim was a 32-year-old off-duty police officer from another jurisdiction who claims Castaneda was breaking into his home.



Castaneda reportedly fled the home and barricaded himself in a nearby detached garage. Police called a SWAT team and a negotiator to the scene. They say Castaneda fired numerous shots from the garage, even as they were attempting to negotiate with him.

Castaneda then attempted to flee, police say, when he ran into more officers while still armed.

One officer, a 36-year-old with twelve years on the force, shot Castaneda, who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the incident report, a firearm was recovered.

The Force Investigation Unit has since taken over the investigation. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office tells the Post-Dispatch that the shooting is still under review to ensure it was justified.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Aldi Grocery Stores Now Offering Cheap-Ass Curbside Pickup in St. Louis Read More

  2. Should Louis IX Statue Come Down Next? Read More

  3. How to Salvage Your St. Louis Summer Read More

  4. Sonus Complete Reviews (UPDATED) - Does It Really Work? Read More

  5. Ex-Florissant Detective Joshua Smith Charged with First-Degree Assault Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 10, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation