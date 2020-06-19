Deceased Suspect in April South City Police Standoff Identified as Kirkwood Man

-
Police say the man had barricaded himself in a garage and was firing shots at officers before he was killed.
The deceased suspect in an April police standoff in south St. Louis has been identified by police as a 34-year-old Kirkwood man named Carlos Castaneda.
According to an incident report, police received a call at approximately 10:30 a.m. on April 10 about a burglary in the 900 block of Bellerive Boulevard in Carondelet. The call came through as "officer in need of aid," and the victim was a 32-year-old off-duty police officer from another jurisdiction who claims Castaneda was breaking into his home.
Castaneda reportedly fled the home and barricaded himself in a nearby detached garage. Police called a SWAT team and a negotiator to the scene. They say Castaneda fired numerous shots from the garage, even as they were attempting to negotiate with him.
Castaneda then attempted to flee, police say, when he ran into more officers while still armed.
One officer, a 36-year-old with twelve years on the force, shot Castaneda, who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the incident report, a firearm was recovered.
The Force Investigation Unit has since taken over the investigation. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office tells the Post-Dispatch
that the shooting is still under review to ensure it was justified.
