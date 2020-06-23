Red and Black Brass Band Stops by Mary Engelbreit's House

click to enlarge MARY ENGELBREIT/FACEBOOK

Lola gets a special birthday visit from the Red and Black Brass Band.

The Red and Black Brass Band paid the St. Louis artist Mary Engelbreit a surprise visit this Saturday while on their normal stroll through the neighborhoods of St. Louis. It happened to be Engelbreit's granddaughter Lola's first birthday.Doing what they do best, the Red and Black Brass Band played the little girl a birthday song, just for her.Most likely, you've seen the Red and Black Brass Band walk through your neighborhood during the quarantine playing jazz hits and spreading much needed joy throughout the community during this difficult time.Engelbreit is a loved St. Louis artist known for her colorful illustrations most famously featured on calendars and childrens books. She was born here and now lives here.Engelbreit says Saturday was the first time in a while the family was able to be together, since they were seriously quarantining in their own homes. They reunited to celebrate Lola's first birthday. She says the band came marching down the street, noticed the birthday signs in the front yard, and got the entire neighborhood to start singing "Happy Birthday" to Lola."It was the icing on the birthday cake, so to speak!" she says.Engelbreit says the video was put on "Upworthy," a website dedicated to positive storytelling, and has now reached over 200,000 views."What a great service the band is providing, bringing much happiness to everyone during this pandemic," Engelbreit says.