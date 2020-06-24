1,000 People in Missouri Now Dead from COVID-19

🚨We are NOT overwhelmed.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 23, 2020
🚨We are NOT currently experiencing a second wave.
🚨We have NO intentions of closing Missouri back down at this point in time.
We continue to monitor our state-specific data on a daily basis, and we remain confident that we are on the road to recovery!
“The following timeline illustrates the COVID-19 pandemic’s trajectory to date:
-Zero cases to 1 million cases: ~100 days
-1 million to 2 million cases: 12 days
-2 million to 3 million cases: 13 days
-3 million to 4 million cases: 12 days
-4 million to 5 million cases: 11 days
-5 million to 6 million cases: 10 days
-6 million to 7 million cases: 8 days
-7 million to 8 million cases: 8 days
-8 million to 9 million cases: 6 days”
“I don’t even know where you come up with that question of personal responsibility as governor of the state of Missouri when you’re talking about a virus. That’s no different than the flu virus or do I feel guilty because we have car accidents and people die every day. No, I don’t feel guilty about that. Each person that gets in that situation, things happen like that in life. They do. … I could say the same thing for the media. Maybe you don’t do a good enough job really telling people the facts. Do you feel responsible for that?”
