Thursday, June 25, 2020

A Massive Dust Cloud Is Headed to the St. Louis Area

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 12:25 PM


Well, the nightmare that is 2020 rolls on and now instead of dealing with only a dangerous pandemic and a massive economic crisis and a complete moron in the White House, we also might have to worry about getting taken out by a cloud of dust.

The Sahara Desert is 6,470 miles away but it’s still coming for us. A massive plume of Saharan dust has hitched a ride on some trade winds across the Atlantic Ocean and it is now headed our way.



Expected to reach the St. Louis area this weekend, prediction maps show the plume swooping up from the south through the middle of the country and swirling around the southern states.

Experts are reporting that it “could be the biggest and most intense Saharan plume in 50 years.” In addition to potentially causing problems for those with asthma and other respiratory issues, the dust could also be bad news for a country currently battling the coronavirus pandemic, which is known to cause potentially deadly respiratory distress.

KMOV meteorologist Steve Templeton says it’s expected to arrive in the area on Saturday or Sunday and that Missouri will likely see a lighter dust concentration than in states to the south.

It seems like this is just one more reason to wear your mask, everybody. Keep those precious lungs protected.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
Tags: , , , , ,

