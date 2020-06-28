Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, June 28, 2020

Gun-Swinging Lawyers Confront Protesters in Central West End

Posted By on Sun, Jun 28, 2020 at 10:39 PM

click to enlarge Patricia and Mark McCloskey greet marchers with guns outside their Central West End home. - SCREENGRAB OF VIDEO BY THEO WELLING
  • SCREENGRAB OF VIDEO BY THEO WELLING
  • Patricia and Mark McCloskey greet marchers with guns outside their Central West End home.


As hundreds of protesters marched toward Mayor Lyda Krewson's house this evening they were met by a surprising sight — a gun-swinging couple on the lawn of their Central West End mansion.



The couple, personal injury attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, shouted at marchers who seemed to be just passing through the gated community.

A video recorded by freelance photographer Theo Welling for the Riverfront Times shows Mark, dressed in a pastel pink polo shirt and khakis, brandishing a rifle with an extended clip while Patricia, wearing black-and-white-striped top with capri pants, casually holds a small handgun.

The protesters were walking to Krewson's house for a demonstration, part of the backlash the mayor is facing for broadcasting on Facebook Live the names and addresses of advocates for defunding the police department.

Multiple people marching tonight filmed the scene in front of the McCloskeys, and various angles show the couple sweeping their weapons in the direction of protesters who were standing on the sidewalk or walking past.

At one point, a barefoot Patricia, whose law firm bio says she is a member of the Missouri Bar Association ethical review panel, crosses the lawn and stumbles briefly while she has her gun aimed at protesters. It's not clear if the guns were loaded.

The McCloskeys are apparently very proud of their house, welcoming St. Louis Magazine in 2018 for a tour of the Renaissance-style palazzo that was originally built by a Busch heiress and her husband, but it's unclear what prompted them to grab their guns and pop out front, shoeless but armed, to confront nonviolent protesters.

We called the after-hours number for the couple's law firm, and a woman answering the phone said the McCloskeys couldn't be reached until morning.

After the brief, but intense encounter, marchers continued down the street. Some in the crowd shouted, "Let's go! Let's go!" at stragglers.

The procession continued to Krewson's house, where hundreds of people filled the street, extending into her yard and front porch. Activists have called for her resignation for doxxing her constituents on Friday. After initially declining to say she was sorry, the mayor issued an apology through social media and news outlets on Friday night.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Mayor Broadcasts Names, Addresses of Citizens Calling for Police Reform Read More

  2. Hartmann: Retire, Lyda Read More

  3. A Massive Dust Cloud Is Headed to the St. Louis Area Read More

  4. Blaux Portable AC Reviews - Is Blaux Air Conditioner Worth The Hype? Read More

  5. Off-Duty Missouri Cop Caught on Video Threatening Couple With Violence Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation