Monday, June 29, 2020

St. Louis Prosecutor Investigating Mark and Patricia McCloskeys' Armed Encounter

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge Patricia and Mark McCloskey in front of their home in the Central West End. - THEO WELLING
  • THEO WELLING
  • Patricia and Mark McCloskey in front of their home in the Central West End.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is contemplating whether a pair of married lawyers broke any laws on Sunday when they aimed firearms at nonviolent protesters who were walking past the couple's Central West End mansion en route to a protest at the nearby house of Mayor Lyda Krewson.

In multiple videos, including one that had more than 13 million views by Monday morning, Mark  and Patricia McCloskey are seen aiming their weapons at the protestors. Mark McCloskey is shown holding an assault-style rifle, while Patricia is seen holding a semiautomatic pistol. It is unclear if either gun is loaded.




Gardner issued a statement late Monday morning, stating that she was "alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protesters were met by guns and a violent assault." She added that her office is "currently working with the public and police to investigate these events."

Gardner concluded her statement with these words: "Make no mistake: we will not tolerate the use of force against those exercising their First Amendment rights, and will use the full power of Missouri law to hold people accountable."

The protestors on Sunday were headed to Krewson's house to demand the first-term mayor's resignation for releasing the names and addresses of people who had called for defunding the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
