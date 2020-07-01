Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

St. Louis Is One of the Worst-Run Cities in America, According to a New Report

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 1:27 PM

click to enlarge At least we weren't last on the list? - PAUL SABLEMAN / FLICKR

All eyes are on St. Louis lately, and it’s not for good reasons. In addition to very publicly struggling with the economic and racial divisions that have plagued our city since its birth, we’re also battling a pandemic while attempting to lay the groundwork for our future. It’s a lot.

And according to a new report from WalletHub.com, St. Louis is currently one of the worst-run cities in America, ranking 140 out of 150, just above Flint, Michigan.



The report weighed cities against each other based on measurements of “how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget.”

This “quality of services” number was built by assessing St. Louis’ rank in 38 different metrics under the categories of financial stability, education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure/pollution.

Two cities in Idaho scored the top spots (Nampa, followed by Boise) and Kansas City came in at number 110.

Very last on the list is Washington, D.C., of course. And that makes us feel like this list can be trusted because, wow, what a shitshow they have going on over there.

To dig into details including how they got their numbers, visit WalletHub.com.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
