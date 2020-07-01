Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

St. Peters Man Planned to Attack Protesters, Cops With Grenades, IEDS, Police Say

Posted By on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge Cameron Swoboda was outed by his friends for planning a large-scale attack, police say. - MUGSHOT
  • MUGSHOT
  • Cameron Swoboda was outed by his friends for planning a large-scale attack, police say.

A St. Peters man has been charged with multiple felonies after police found several explosive devices he'd hidden on a rural road in north O'Fallon, acting on a tip from his friends that he planned to use them in a large-scale attack on Black Lives Matter protesters as well as the military and police.

KSDK reports that Cameron Swoboda, 25, of Suncrest Drive in St. Peters, has been charged with three felony counts of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon, with a bail amount set at $50,000 cash-only.



Police reportedly found two pipe bombs, six grenades and a landmine that had been made with a 3D printer. The explosives had been tampered with to add BBs, police say, likely to increase the amount of shrapnel and cause more harm.

According to court documents, Swoboda's friends sounded the alarm to police after he spoke extensively about his dislike for Black and Hispanic people, in addition to Black Lives Matter activists, and after they saw him with the explosive devices in his home.

Additionally, court documents say Swoboda told his friends that he thought that martial law would soon be declared in the country over COVID-19, suggesting that he may have to "go to war" with the military or police. They also told police that Swoboda had more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition in his bedroom.

"The suspect told the friends that he would not hesitate to shoot or kill law enforcement," the documents say. “They described him as very extreme in his beliefs and how he was actively trying to get a belt-fed fully-automatic weapon to use when martial law was imposed."

On June 22, the ATF was assisted by the St. Charles Bomb Squad as they executed a search warrant on an apartment in the 200 block of Casalone Drive in O'Fallon. There they say they found empty shotgun shells that had been cut opened and emptied of their contents — steel shot and gun powder. A resident at the apartment told police he'd seen Swoboda empty the shells about a month prior in order to make an explosive mixture.

Swoboda had reportedly hidden the bodies of six M67-style grenades, as well as the pipe bombs and landmine, in an area in the 1700 block of Dalbow Road in north O'Fallon. Court documents say he led investigators to the hiding spot, where they found the devices in addition to some ammunition.

Police say Swoboda had glued small BBs to the inside of the grenades, as well as the inside of the landmine.

“I do not know of any legitimate reason for these to be glued to the inside wall of these grenades unless the suspect was attempting to produce more fragmentation during a detonation to injure or kill more people,” St. Charles County Bomb Squad Det. Brian Reimer write in the documents. "This added nothing to the structural integrity of the item, and could only have been added to create high speed projectiles during a detonation."

If combined with the gunpowder that had been removed from the shotgun shells at the apartment on Casalone Drive, Reimer says, the devices would have been capable of causing grave injury or even death.

"Through my training and experience I believe if the explosive mixture located at the apartment had been added to any one of the devices found, they could have produced a viable improvised explosive device that could have injured or killed people around it," said Detective Reimer.

Swoboda is currently in custody and pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday. His bail has been set at $50,000 cash-only, and his next hearing is set for July 9.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gun-Swinging Lawyers Confront Protesters in Central West End Read More

  2. Couple Who Pointed Guns at Protesters Release Statement in Support of Protesters Read More

  3. St. Louis Prosecutor Investigating Mark and Patricia McCloskeys' Armed Encounter Read More

  4. Jeffrey Amick's Ruined Dreams Read More

  5. St. Louis Mayor Broadcasts Names, Addresses of Citizens Calling for Police Reform Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation