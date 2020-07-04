It’s the Fourth of July, Time to Check Your Voter Registration

click to enlarge
There is nothing more patriotic than participating in democracy by voting in an election. You can blab all you want to on Facebook and tweet until Devin Nunes’ cow
comes home, but the voting booth is where you really have a say in what goes on in your country.
The voting booth is, in fact, the only
place where your opinion matters. Sad, but true.
And since today is the day that we celebrate all that our country could be, we’re starting a new annual tradition: July 4th is the day that we all check to make sure our voter registration is on file and current.
A surprising amount of voter registrations go missing or are purged each year, and if you don’t check on your registration you won’t know until you get to your polling location.
Because of COVID-19, this year most Missouri voters don't even need to go to their polling location — they can cast their votes by mail
, even though some voters will still have to get the paper notarized. (Don’t worry, your friends at the ACLU are working on getting that requirement dropped
.)
To register to vote or to check on your voter registration, visit the Secretary of Missouri’s website here:
sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.aspx
There is even an option at the website to do it all from your phone
or from a tablet without having to print and mail in a physical piece of paper. It takes only a few minutes to fill out the form, so you could get it done in the span of a commercial break.
The last day to register to vote in the primary in August is next
Wednesday, July 8, 2020. And if you want to be able to vote in the big election in November, you must be registered by October 7, 2020.
You know what to do. Get on it, patriots.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.