Monday, July 6, 2020
St. Louis 4-Year-Old Thought Dead Is Still Alive After Shooting, Police Say
Posted
By Doyle Murphy
on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 7:47 PM
-
RFT FILE PHOTO
-
Police say a four-year-old hit in the head by a stray bullet is still alive.
A four-year-old boy reported dead this afternoon is still alive, St. Louis police say.
The child, Michael Goodwin III, is believed to have been hit in the head by a stray bullet in the 4200 block of Page Boulevard in the Vandeventer neighborhood, north of the Central West End. He was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital.
On Monday afternoon, police reported that he had died, but this evening a spokesperson said they got some bad information. Little Michael's condition is "grave," but he's still hanging on.
Police have released few other details about the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward, they can all CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: St. Louis, Crime, Shooting, Vandeventer, Image
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.