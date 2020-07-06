St. Louis 4-Year-Old Thought Dead Is Still Alive After Shooting, Police Say

RFT FILE PHOTO

Police say a four-year-old hit in the head by a stray bullet is still alive.

A four-year-old boy reported dead this afternoon is still alive, St. Louis police say.The child, Michael Goodwin III, is believed to have been hit in the head by a stray bullet in the 4200 block of Page Boulevard in the Vandeventer neighborhood, north of the Central West End. He was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital.On Monday afternoon, police reported that he had died, but this evening a spokesperson said they got some bad information. Little Michael's condition is "grave," but he's still hanging on.Police have released few other details about the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward, they can all CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).