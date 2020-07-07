Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

The Arch's Tram Ride Reopening Has Been Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Posted By on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 2:01 PM

We'll have to settle for looking at it from a ground-level view for now. - DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • We'll have to settle for looking at it from a ground-level view for now.

Those itching to take a look at St. Louis from atop the city's most well-known landmark are going to have to keep waiting.

A statement released today by Gateway Arch National Park says that "Phase II" of its reopening plan, which includes rides to the top of the Arch, is postponed due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in Missouri.



Phase II, which also would have seen a resumption in the park's documentary movies series and outdoor National Park Service programming, was slated to begin on July 8, but officials now say none of that's happening "until further notice."

"The health and safety of our visitors and employees is our highest priority as we monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and followed a phased approach to reopen," Pam Sanfilippo, Chief of Museum Services and Interpretation, Gateway Arch National Park, says in the statement. "We are eager to reintroduce the tram ride, documentary movie and outdoor programming when it is appropriate."

According to the release, officials at the park are using local and state data on COVID-19 to make their decisions regarding its phased reopening. They say they will continue to look at the numbers each week in order to decide when it is safe to move into Phase II.

Meanwhile, outdoor spaces on the Arch grounds remain open, as well as the visitor center, museum, gift shop and cafe.

The Old Courthouse remains closed.

For more information, see the full statement here.

