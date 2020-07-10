Kirkwood High School Alumni Allege Years of Sexual Abuse

click to enlarge GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Kirkwood High School alumni allege former teachers sexually abused them.

Sexual assault allegations against multiple former Kirkwood High School teachers have exploded during the past several days in alumni social media groups.It began with a Facebook post on Tuesday, prompting several former Kirkwood High School students to come forward to share their stories of abuse, some describing events that date back to the early 1980s.Katie Pappageorge's post on July 7 set off the chain of events that has led multiple survivors to speak out about stories of grooming, manipulation, abuse and assault they say they suffered at the hands of at least three different faculty members.is withholding the names of the former educators because no charges have been filed. We would normally withhold the names of sexual abuse victims as well, but Pappageorge and two women interviewed for this story have given thepermission to publish their names and share details of their allegations.In her account, Pappageorge describes long-running abuse by a drama teacher, beginning during her freshman year when she was just twelve years old (she skipped two grades of elementary school). The abuse continued into her junior year, until the teacher quietly resigned at the beginning of the second semester, she says in an interview. Pappageorge posted the allegations to the Kirkwood High School Alumni Facebook page. An administrator of the page deleted the post shortly after it went live, but it has since been restored.Pappageorge says that she decided to write the post after trying for two years to take action against her abuser, first by reaching out to his current employers and eventually to police. However, as she explains, she is not necessarily interested in seeing her abuser go to prison; she wants to see the Kirkwood community held accountable for what she sees as turning a blind eye to the suffering she and other students endured."I don't even want to see this man in jail," Pappageorge says. "I would like the Kirkwood community to show accountability. I was a shy kid, and no one knew I was being abused. There are people like me out there, and I want to give them validation and the ability to not feel alone."Pappageorge describes a harrowing tale of abuse that began almost immediately into her freshman year at Kirkwood High School. After auditioning for a play, she began interacting closely with her abuser, the school's drama teacher, under the auspices of a mentor-mentee relationship, she says.She felt uncomfortable following the audition and a strange callback involving several other girls who were similarly shy, but she did not think much of it until her mentorship involved rehearsing romantic scenes one on one with the teacher. Eventually, this escalated to touching, kissing and ultimately a sexual relationship that lasted over two years, she charges."I was very confused," Pappageorge says. "I thought I was in love with this man. He'd completely isolated me. This whole time, I thought I was participating in drama, but the only person who knew about it was him. Then all of a sudden he was gone. It was all kinds of chaos and humiliating."Another former student, Kate Hurster Espinosa, says she was abused by the same teacher, during roughly the same in the 1990s. Fourteen years old at the time of her first encounter, she recalls feeling taken aback by his inappropriate behavior, but she says she unsure how to process it."I can look back on it now and say, 'Oh, that wasn't OK,' but I was fourteen years old and a freshman," Hurster Espinosa says in an interview. "It was shocking, but no one acted like it was wrong, and I figured this was how things were done because I'd never done a play before. I was the youngest person in the room and the one with the least amount of power."Hurster Espinosa details a string of incidents that included inappropriate touching and kissing. She says she also witnessed the teacher abuse at least two other female students as well. "His abuse was preying on the insecurities and vulnerabilities of young people who were desperate for guidance and mentorship," Hurster Espinosa says.Other formers students have shared their accounts about the teacher on social media, but the recent posts on the alumni page have also included allegations against other former Kirkwood faculty. At least two other teachers have been implicated in Facebook posts, including a marching band director identified by class of 1984 alum Parmela Plein."It started almost immediately during freshman year and continued all the way until junior year when it stopped because I figured out it wasn't normal," Plein says. "Earlier on, I thought that maybe this was how adults acted and it was normal, but once I realized it wasn't, I dropped out of all music activities. Then, I was retaliated against when I asked for a letter of recommendation to get into a music program and he refused to give me that."Like Pappageore and Hurster Espinosa, Plein describes ongoing abuse that started out slowly with hugging and touching. She says it eventually escalated to inappropriate touching and her abuser showing her pornography and condoms. Though Pappageorge, Hurster Espinosa, Plein and many of the other survivors who have posted on Facebook did not report their abuse to Kirkwood High School administrators at the time it occurred, they remain critical of then-principal Franklin McCallie for what they see is a failure to see the obvious."They got a new drama teacher who took me to John Dean [the drama department head] and McCallie after [my teacher] resigned and I was upset and crying that I wasn't on the drama list," Pappageorge says. "Whatever they said to me, it was extremely euphemistic. I didn't hear the words 'abuse' or 'sexual assault.' They said he'd resigned and left them in a bad place, and they felt bad for me because they didn't want it to ruin my drama career. They didn't counsel me or offer me anything. It was extremely silencing. I did not get the impression that I was there to talk about sexual assault."Theattempts to reach McCallie have been unsuccessful so far.Pappageorge says that in 2017 she started to come to terms with the extent of abuse. Once she did, she began to take action, contacting her former teacher's current employers in 2018. However, the pieces really began falling into place for her when she connected with Hurster Espinosa and another survivor in 2019. Together, the three of them contacted police, hoping to see their abuser held to account for his actions.At that time, Pappageorge anonymously posted an account of her experiences to the Kirkwood High School Alumni Facebook page, only to have it deleted within thirty minutes. That experience mirrors the one from this past Tuesday, when her post was erased from the site, only to reappear after members of the Facebook group expressed outrage at seeing her silenced."I've spent a lot of time thinking about what I want to happen here because of all of the frustrations and the roadblocks we've gotten," Papageorge says. "I'm not interested in punishing him. I don't want him to be around young people because I think he is a danger. But, to me, the ideal outcome is not charges in a criminal sense, but a complete overhaul of Kirkwood as an institution and similar institutions like this to do something that values survivors."We have reached out to Kirkwood for comment and will update this story if the school responds. This is an ongoing story; we will update it as matters develop.