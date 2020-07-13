Governor Parson Pauses From Swooning Over Trump to Attend Mask-less Party

There is nothing like being in a room full of cattlemen and women.— Mike Parson (@mikeparson) July 12, 2020
These folks know what it means to work hard each and every day to put food on our tables.
It’s an honor to be endorsed by @MoCattle. pic.twitter.com/P4YxyjnNgo
It's another one of those White House meetings in which Trump encourages everybody to go around the room and praise him. Get a load of this stuff from @GovParsonMO. #DearLeader pic.twitter.com/Ix23MnWkc1— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 7, 2020
“Thank you Mr. President and you said when you come here, I’m just honored and humbled to be sitting here with you, the vice president, the first lady and the second lady. The dreams you think about someday never imagining them to be a reality but here we are so it’s an honor to be here today.”
Please continue to be safe, smart, and responsible over the weekend.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 10, 2020
◦Social distance
◦If you can’t social distance, wear a mask
◦Wash your hands
Governor @MikeParson, wearing a mask saves lives. But don't just take my word for it. #MaskUpMO #MOGov https://t.co/Cie1D2JlSz pic.twitter.com/yUANheIjO3— Nicole Galloway (@nicolergalloway) July 13, 2020
