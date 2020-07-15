Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Youth Sports Blamed for Driving Spread of COVID-19 in St. Louis County

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 6:15 PM

click to enlarge Sam Page is giving the side-eye to sports gatherings. - SUSAN LLOYD / FLICKR

If you want your kids to be able to go to school this fall, you might need to keep them off of the field until then.

In a press conference this morning, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said there has been a large increase in COVID-19 cases in the county, with more than 8,000 residents testing positive so far.



“This number had flattened significantly early in the summer, but we’ve seen it start to pick up here in St. Louis County and across the country," Page said. "We reported yesterday that 243 new residents tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Louis County in the previous 24 hours. This was the second-highest number of positives in St. Louis County since this pandemic started.”

Page cites three reasons for the increase in reported positive test results:

  1. An increase in testing. St. Louis county is currently testing 1,800 people per day.
  2. Some private labs are reporting their testing in “clumps.” The testing labs are so overwhelmed that they’re releasing results in large groups instead of trickling out over time. That means that numbers can jump overnight.
  3. There are so many people “out and about.” Page reports that they’re seeing large increases in the age groups of ten to nineteen years old and  20 to 29 years old.

“We know gatherings of young people and adults around youth sports are the primary source of spread in the community,” Page said. “We’re looking at those guidelines now, and we’re going to make a decision on whether or not youth and adult sports guidelines need to be adjusted.”

Page said they hope to have this figured out by the end of the week and are consulting with pandemic experts.

So if you’re letting your kid play sports outside this summer, bring your own chair and stay away from the bleachers and crowds of other parents. And, as always, wearing a mask and keeping your distance from others (even outdoors) is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You can watch Page's entire press conference below.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Are Two of St. Louis' Biggest Companies Fleecing America? Read More

  2. Hartmann: Michael Neidorff Is St. Louis' Most Ominous Man Read More

  3. Governor Parson Pauses From Swooning Over Trump to Attend Mask-less Party Read More

  4. Resurge Reviews: Does It Really Work? [2020 Update] Read More

  5. LeptoConnect Reviews - What You Should Know Before Buying It Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation