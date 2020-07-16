Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Schnucks Will Require Customers to Wear Face Coverings in All Stores

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 1:08 PM

Schnucks is stepping up to protect their shoppers. - SCREENGRAB VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • screengrab via Google Maps
  • Schnucks is stepping up to protect their shoppers.

Now that Walmart has announced that it will require customers to wear face coverings in all of its locations, other chains are also stepping up to protect their shoppers.

Starting Monday, July 20, Schnucks grocery stores will require face coverings at all 113 locations.



“We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks, however the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

And if customers don’t have a face covering to wear, Schnucks “will provide complimentary masks—one per customer—for a limited time and while supplies last.”

Schnucks is currently training employees on the new protocols and preparing signage to mark the change to customers who haven’t heard of the update to store policy.

Schnucks says:

“Signs will be posted at every store entrance informing customers of the facial covering requirement and directing those without one to request a mask from the first Schnucks teammate they see upon entering the store. Stores will have teammates available to greet customers at each entrance from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, and during designated senior hours. These teammates will help customers understand the facial covering requirement, offering masks to those without one and sanitize shopping carts.”

The grocery chain is also offering curbside pickup and delivery for those who prefer not to enter the store entirely. Details on delivery service can be found at SchnucksDelivers.com.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
