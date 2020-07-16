Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 16, 2020

St. Louis County Clamping Down on Youth Sports After Coronavirus Spike

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 5:18 PM

click to enlarge St. Louis County Sam Page, shown in a file photo, has put a 250-person limit on gatherings in the county. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • St. Louis County Sam Page, shown in a file photo, has put a 250-person limit on gatherings in the county.

St. Louis County is calling an end to youth sports competitions for now, hoping to short circuit a spike in coronavirus cases tied to games.

County Executive Sam Page announced the new rules this afternoon. Starting Monday, young athletes will still be able to practice with their teams but only in groups of ten or fewer. Spectators won't be allowed, and games against other teams are forbidden.



Page says the county is recording twenty new cases per day among kids ages ten to nineteen.

"There's not going to be less tomorrow or next week," he said at a news conference. "This is going in the wrong direction. We have to do something about it while we can impact that trend."

The county has more than 300 contact tracers, and Page says they've noticed a "disturbing" trend in recent weeks of new cases tied to youth sports events, affecting athletes, their families and spectators. He gave examples of high school teams now under quarantine. In one case, a player on a team tested positive, forcing all fifteen members to quarantine. In another, an alumnus who practiced with a team was later found to have contracted the virus. All those players have had to go into quarantine, Page says.

The order comes as the county works with school districts on plans for returning to in-person classes in the fall. Page says that the county will ensure that schools that bring students back will have enough masks for kids and staff along with other support.

The county, like the city, has issued a mask mandate for people in public, but an order from late June regarding youth sports in the county allowed athletes to compete mask-less against opposing teams, while spectators were told to wear face coverings.

"This is a trend, ten to nineteen, that is dangerous in our country, dangerous in our community," Page says. "If we don't get our hands around it, it will impact the option of in-class school in our community."

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Are Two of St. Louis' Biggest Companies Fleecing America? Read More

  2. Youth Sports Blamed for Driving Spread of COVID-19 in St. Louis County Read More

  3. Hartmann: Michael Neidorff Is St. Louis' Most Ominous Man Read More

  4. Josh Hawley Asks AG William Barr to Investigate Kim Gardner, Protect the McCloskeys Read More

  5. Gov. Mike Parson Calls Special Session on Violence, After Ignoring 2019 Request Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation