Thursday, July 16, 2020

Tower Grove Park Announces 'Carless Days' Road Closures

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 1:52 PM

click to enlarge The car-free roads of Tower Grove Park are coming back — for a couple days a month. - DOYLE MURPHY
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • The car-free roads of Tower Grove Park are coming back — for a couple days a month.

Tower Grove Park plans to shut down car traffic on a handful of its roads for a few days a month, extending into the fall.

The "experiment" is in response to positive feedback it received after closing all park roads this spring as a way to allow more social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19. The traffic shutdown was popular with a lot of park goers, who enjoyed wandering the car-free streets. But critics noted that it caused accessibility issues for people with disabilities.



All the roads reopened last month, but the park announced this week designated dates from July to October when certain roads will be closed for vehicle traffic to allow for more carefree foot traffic.

They call them Carless Days.

The closures will primarily affect the eastern half of the park but will also include the west end.

The east end closures include Northeast Drive, Main Drive and Southeast Drive from near the South Grand Boulevard entrance to Humboldt Circle. Tower Grove Avenue/Center Cross will remain open to vehicles.

Here's the closure schedule for the east end:

Monday-Thursday, July 27, 28, 29, 30. (South Grand Boulevard open for students of Artscope only).

Monday-Thursday, August 17, 18, 19, 2o.

Monday-Thursday, September 21, 22, 23, 24.

Monday-Thursday, October 19, 20, 21, 22.

As for west end closures, the schedule below will include the Northwest and Southwest drives, ultimately closing the entire west end to vehicle traffic on the designated days.  Tower Grove Avenue/Center Cross on the west end will remain open.

Here's the closure schedule for the west end:

Sunday, August 2.

Sunday, August 16.

The full maps outlining the closures are available on Tower Grove Park's website.

