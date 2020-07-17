Friday, July 17, 2020
The Hottest Day of the Year in St. Louis Happens This Weekend
By Jaime Lees
on Fri, Jul 17, 2020 at 12:29 PM
The US National Weather Service has issued a warning for the St. Louis area because of some dangerous heat moving in this weekend.
The heat index is expected to be over 100 degrees starting today and continuing every day this weekend. With heat indexes expected to reach 110 tomorrow, this Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.
But that’s not all. In a post on Facebook, the National Weather Service also said this:
“It will be even hotter on Sunday, especially along and south of I-70 with some locations approaching 100 degrees with heat index values around 110. These conditions greatly increase the chance of heat-related illness.”
In order to avoid heat-related illnesses, the organization recommends drinking plenty of water, wearing lightweight clothes and avoiding strenuous activity.
If you had big outdoor plans for this weekend, it’s not too late to switch it up. Maybe skip taking a nature hike and stick to swimming, instead.
Need to find a new swimming location? Here are some beautiful spots to go swimming in Missouri this summer.
