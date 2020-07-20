15-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Shooting of 6-Year-Old Boy

RFT FILE PHOTO

Police say a fifteen-year-old has been charged in the accidental shooting of a six-year-old.

A fifteen-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of six-year-old boy, St. Louis police say.On July 15, officers responded for reports of "suspicious death" in a home in the 5000 block South Broadway, which is in south city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Inside, they found the mortally wounded six-year-old. At the time, police said a caller told them the boy had shot himself.It's still not clear what happened. In a news release, police say the teen has been charged but the shooting was accidental. Given that the fifteen-year-old is a juvenile, police say they can't release any more information.Police added that the boy's death won't be counted as a homicide in crime stats. There have been 135 homicides this year, compared to 105 at this time in 2019.