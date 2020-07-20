Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 20, 2020

15-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Shooting of 6-Year-Old Boy

Posted By on Mon, Jul 20, 2020 at 11:53 AM

Police say a fifteen-year-old has been charged in the accidental shooting of a six-year-old. - RFT FILE PHOTO
  • RFT FILE PHOTO
  • Police say a fifteen-year-old has been charged in the accidental shooting of a six-year-old.


A fifteen-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of six-year-old boy, St. Louis police say.



On July 15, officers responded for reports of "suspicious death" in a home in the 5000 block South Broadway, which is in south city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Inside, they found the mortally wounded six-year-old. At the time, police said a caller told them the boy had shot himself.

It's still not clear what happened. In a news release, police say the teen has been charged but the shooting was accidental. Given that the fifteen-year-old is a juvenile, police say they can't release any more information.

Police added that the boy's death won't be counted as a homicide in crime stats. There have been 135 homicides this year, compared to 105 at this time in 2019.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Resurge Reviews: Does It Really Work? [2020 Update] Read More

  2. Video Shows Violent Arrest of St. Louis Advocate for the Unhoused Read More

  3. Resurge Reviews - Is Resurge Supplement Legit? [2020 Update] Read More

  4. Are Two of St. Louis' Biggest Companies Fleecing America? Read More

  5. Josh Hawley Asks AG William Barr to Investigate Kim Gardner, Protect the McCloskeys Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation