Four People in St. Louis (and the Arch) Were Struck by Lightning on Sunday

click to enlarge Screengrab via Dan Robinson / YouTube

Image from the July 19, 2020 storms.

Storms rolled through for much of the evening in St. Louis on Sunday and it was wild out there. Not only were four people struck by lightning in south city, but the Arch also took repeated hits as flash after flash of lightning lit up the sky.A report from KMOV included security camera footage of the aftermath of when four people were struck by a bolt near Marquette Park by the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Montana Street.Bystanders rushed to the aid of the injured and administered CPR. All four were taken to the hospital and KMOV reports that one of the people struck was in critical condition.Unsurprisingly, lightning also hit that big metal boomerang that we call the Gateway Arch. There are also reports that lightning hit a couple of other larger buildings downtown, too.The Arch, however, reported that it was fine.To see three (or more) lighting bolts light up the Arch, check out the short video below.