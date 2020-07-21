Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Off-Duty St. Louis Cop Exchanges Fire With Teen Who Tried to Carjack Him

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 1:35 PM

The officer was working security in the lot of Kutis Funeral Home at the time of the attempted carjacking.
  • RFT FILE PHOTO
  • The officer was working security in the lot of Kutis Funeral Home at the time of the attempted carjacking.

Two suspects are in custody and a third is still at large after a group of teens reportedly attempted to carjack an off-duty police officer in south St. Louis Monday night, prompting a shootout.

The incident occurred at about 10:12 p.m. in the parking lot of the Kutis Funeral Home at 2906 Gravois Avenue. According to an incident report, an off-duty police officer was working security in the lot at the time of the crime, wearing plain clothes and sitting in an unmarked vehicle.



The officer, a 45-year-old with 22 years on the force, says he was seated in his car when he was approached by three teen boys, one armed with a gun, who pointed the firearm at him and demanded he exit the vehicle.

The officer complied, but then ducked behind the car and pulled his own gun. According to police, that's when the armed suspect opened fire.

The suspect and the officer exchanged gunfire, the report says, and all three suspects fled the scene on foot.

Police found the armed teen's accomplices in the area soon after. One is sixteen years old and the other is fifteen. They were remanded to the juvenile courts.

The armed suspect remains at large. Police say he was wearing a green shirt at the time of the attempted carjacking, and is fifteen or sixteen years old.

The officer was not injured during the incident, but his vehicle sustained damage from the gunfire.

St. Louis' Force Investigation Unit is now handling the ongoing investigation.

