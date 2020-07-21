Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

The Last Day to Request a Mail-In Ballot in Missouri Is July 22

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 5:52 PM

Now is the time for action, voters.

In case you haven’t heard, all Missouri voters can now vote by mail-in ballot for both the August and November elections this year.

Governor Parson signed SB 631 into law last month and it allows all Missouri voters to vote from home via mail-in ballot. Some voters will still need to have their ballots notarized before they mail them in, though.



If you wan to vote by mail in the primary on August 4, the deadline to apply is July 22, 2020.

Voters may request an absentee ballot for a number of reasons including these:

  • Voter will be out of town on election day
  • Incapacity due to illness or physical disability or because the voter is a caregiver of someone with an incapacity (no notary required)
  • Religious belief
  • Voter is in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting COVID-19 (no notary required)

Voters may also request a mail-in ballot just because they want to, but that ballot will have to be notarized. Free notary services are available through the St. Louis Public Library and many other community-oriented organizations.

To find out if you are in a high risk group for COVID-19, visit the CDC’s list of at-risk categories.

To request an absentee or mail-in ballot, visit stlouis-mo.gov. From there, you can fill out the form, download it (or print it and scan it) and email it to your local election authority. The page for information on how to contact the local election authority for the city of St. Louis is here and their email address is stlcityabsentee@stlouis-mo.gov.

The whole process is very easy and quick, but don’t forget to choose your political party at the top of the form and please make sure to sign and date it at the bottom.

Happy voting, everybody!

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
