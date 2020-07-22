Galleria Mall Shooting Under Investigation in Richmond Heights

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE

St. Louis County police say they're looking for this "person of interest" in the shooting.

The Saint Louis Galleria mall is shutdown following a shooting this afternoon.St. Louis County police confirmed two people have been shot and said they don't consider this an "active shooter" investigation. Richmond Heights police say they are investigating an "incident" at the mall and are asking people to avoid the area.Police have blocked off Brentwood Boulevard near the entrance to the shopping center, and officers and vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene.Footage from a Fox 2 helicopter showed emergency workers loading a woman into the back of an ambulance. It was unclear what injuries she have may have suffered, but she appeared to be conscious and breathing.We'll update this post as more details become available.