Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Galleria Mall Shooting Under Investigation in Richmond Heights

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge St. Louis County police say they're looking for this "person of interest" in the shooting. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • St. Louis County police say they're looking for this "person of interest" in the shooting.

Update: St. Louis police are trying to identify a person of interest (photo above) in the shooting. They ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 or St. Louis Regional Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).

Second Update: Police have confirmed one man in his twenties was killed inside the mall. A second adult male was wounded in the shooting. St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda says the incident began as an argument between two groups of people, and it escalated into a shooting. After the gunfire, three to four people ran from the scene, possibly exiting near Dillard's. Police are still looking for all of those people. Investigators are also hoping to speak to anyone who was in the mall at the time of the shooting.



The original story continues below:

The Saint Louis Galleria mall is shutdown following a shooting this afternoon.

St. Louis County police confirmed two people have been shot and said they don't consider this an "active shooter" investigation. Richmond Heights police say they are investigating an "incident" at the mall and are asking people to avoid the area.

Police have blocked off Brentwood Boulevard near the entrance to the shopping center, and officers and vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene.

Footage from a Fox 2 helicopter showed emergency workers loading a woman into the back of an ambulance. It was unclear what injuries she have may have suffered, but she appeared to be conscious and breathing.

We'll update this post as more details become available.

