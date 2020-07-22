Riverboat Dining Cruises Returning — With Mask Mandate

click to enlarge
In the next week, the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch will begin offering their Skyline Dinner, Sunday Brunch and the Blues Cruises.
The boats have been open for one-hour river cruises since June 10, but their lineup of dining cruises has been on hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
Now that they're returning, operators say they'll be following new safety precautions, as required by federal agencies and the St. Louis Department of Health. That will include mandated masks for passengers ages nine and older and social distancing onboard.
Saturday will be the first day the Skyline Dinner Cruise will be offered. The cruise is expected to be available every Saturday going forward. It starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m., and includes live music, dinner, and a cash bar.
The Sunday Brunch cruise is starting up this weekend too, on Sunday. Tickets include a pretty comprehensive brunch menu and live music along with a cash bar. The cruise goes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The Blues Cruise happens on Thursdays and will return on July 30. Brother Jefferson will be performing. It goes from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Leave the kids at home, this is a 21-and-over cruise.
And of course, the Riverboats will continue to offer the daily Riverfront Cruise through November 30. All ages welcome.
Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets through this website
ahead of time to avoid cash transactions. Tickets will also be available at the riverboat dock ticket counter, but cashless transactions are strongly encouraged.
For more information on safety practices for the cruises, go here
.
