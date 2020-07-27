Cute Cow Makes a Break For It in St. Louis Along Kingshighway

In a video uploaded by Twitter user @TreHitz on Sunday morning, a ginger cow was filmed running wild in the streets of St. Louis.
saint louis, y’all so country and ghetto. i love it 😂 pic.twitter.com/WhVCZQgXpH— PROJECT WEE WEE WATCHER (@TreHitz) July 27, 2020
“Officers responded to an “Animal at Large” call after a cow fell out of a trailer. The cow was returned to its trailer a short time later. No report was taken.”
Loved the article! The little cow’s name is Andy and he is A Scottish Highlander with A Zoo For You, a mobile pony ride and petting zoo serving the greater St Louis area. The trailer door slid open at a stoplight and Andy thought it was time to party and hopped out. Luckily there were folks on scene familiar with cows who helped snag him and get him back in the trailer. Special thanks to the officers who responded and the folks who patiently waited while we got him back!
-David M Gibson, Director Of Operations
