Monday, July 27, 2020

Teachers' Union Calls for St. Louis Schools to Go Online Only

Posted By on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 8:08 AM

St. Louis schools should not hold in-person classes until coronavirus infections level off or decline, the teacher's union says.
  • FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
  • St. Louis schools should not hold in-person classes until coronavirus infections level off or decline, the teacher's union says.


The union that represents St. Louis’ public school teachers is calling for the city district to open with 100 percent virtual learning for now.



"Given that the present rate of COVID-19 infections is unstable and the numbers of cases in the City of St. Louis are increasing, as well as, information provided by Dr. Deborah Birx, AFT St. Louis has no other choice but to recommend that St. Louis Public Schools open with 100 percent virtual instruction at this time," Ray Cummings, interim president of AFT, St. Louis Local 420, AFLCIO, said in a statement. "We also are recommending a phased in school reopening when feasible," added Cummings.

In a news release, the St. Louis affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers references a recent call between Birx, a public health official who has advised President Trump on COVID-19, and an unknown number of officials across the country. During the call she warned that eleven cities, including St. Louis, have become coronavirus trouble spots and needed to take "aggressive" action to slow a spike in infections.

“Virtual only instruction in the City of St. Louis should continue until such time that the rate of infections have either leveled off or start to decline,” Cummings said. “The virus is in charge right now."

This post will be updated with a response from Dr. Kelvin Adams, superintendent of city public schools, when it is available.
