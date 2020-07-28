Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Kanye West Submitted Paperwork to Be on the Missouri Ballot in November

Posted By on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge Vote nay on Ye. - JASON PERSSE / FLICKR

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any more stupid, here comes Kanye West trying to hop up on the Missouri ballot in November.

In order to get on the Missouri ballot, a prospective candidate must usually pay a $1,000 filing fee (but there are ways around that part), gather a whole bunch of signatures of support from registered voters and then submit those signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State.



Candidates who are backed by the usual political parties are required to turn in 5,000 signatures, but independents must prove themselves more and hand over 10,000 signatures. And since West said his party is the “Birthday Party,” (*rolling eyes forever*) he’s required to turn in the whole 10k to get on the ballot in Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reported yesterday that West’s campaign delivered the required signatures to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office “just ahead of a 5 p.m. deadline.”

Maura Browning, a spokeswoman for Jay Ashcroft, did say, however, that Ye won’t be allowed on the ballot “unless officials are able to verify that the signatures came from at least 10,000 registered voters.”

So while the United States is currently being terrorized by our “leadership,” the future might be just as dumb.

President West would likely spend his days in office trying to fight Taylor Swift and tweeting unintelligible and unnecessary rants. Basically, it might be similar to the shit game show administration that we have now, plus we’d all probably be forced to wear the ugliest shoes in the world. Ugh.

So if you go into the voting booth later this year and see Kanye West on the ballot, just take a moment before voting to ask yourself WWKD (What would Kanye do?) and then, you know, vote for whoever isn’t Kanye West or Donald Trump.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Cute Cow Makes a Break For It in St. Louis Along Kingshighway Read More

  2. St. Louis Mayor Says City Will Close Businesses That Ignore COVID-19 Precautions Read More

  3. Teachers' Union Calls for St. Louis Schools to Go Online Only Read More

  4. Gunman Opened Fire on St. Louis Cops, Police Say Read More

  5. Updated: Top Black Cop Trades Charges With St. Louis County Executive Sam Page Over Race Discrimination Complaint Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 22, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation