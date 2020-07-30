Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Police ID One of Three Killed in North St. Louis Shooting

Posted By on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge St. Louis Police survey a crime scene. Officers are now investigating the carjacking of an SUV previously reported stolen. - DOYLE MURPHY
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • St. Louis Police survey a crime scene. Officers are now investigating the carjacking of an SUV previously reported stolen.

St. Louis police have identified one of three people shot to death on Wednesday in north city. Two others, including a seventeen-year-old were wounded.

Malik Taylor, 22, of Moline Acres was gunned down shortly before 2 p.m. in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. The others killed were in their late teens, police say, but their names hadn't been released as of this morning.



The original call was for shooting near West Florissant Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard, according to police.  Officers found the victims about four blocks to the south, in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue.

Taylor and the the older teens were dead, and two others — a 37-year-old man and a seventeen-year-old boy — were wounded. Police said on Wednesday that the survivors had been shot in their legs.

Citing authorities, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that there had been a dispute between two groups, leading to a gun battle. Police recovered one gun from the scene.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or, if they want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward, CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wentzville, O'Fallon, St. Peters and More Labeled as Coronavirus Hotspots Read More

  2. Will Billy Ames' Death — And a Tenacious Attorney — Reform the St. Francois County Jail? Read More

  3. Kanye West Submitted Paperwork to Be on the Missouri Ballot in November Read More

  4. Hartmann: Be Selfish — Vote to Expand Medicaid Read More

  5. Four Primary Races — And One Ballot Initiative — to Watch on Aug. 4 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation