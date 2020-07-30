Police ID One of Three Killed in North St. Louis Shooting

click to enlarge
St. Louis Police survey a crime scene. Officers are now investigating the carjacking of an SUV previously reported stolen.
St. Louis police have identified one of three people shot to death on Wednesday in north city. Two others, including a seventeen-year-old were wounded.
Malik Taylor, 22, of Moline Acres was gunned down shortly before 2 p.m. in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. The others killed were in their late teens, police say, but their names hadn't been released as of this morning.
The original call was for shooting near West Florissant Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard, according to police. Officers found the victims about four blocks to the south, in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue.
Taylor and the the older teens were dead, and two others — a 37-year-old man and a seventeen-year-old boy — were wounded. Police said on Wednesday that the survivors had been shot in their legs.
Citing authorities, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported
that there had been a dispute between two groups, leading to a gun battle. Police recovered one gun from the scene.
Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or, if they want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward, CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).
