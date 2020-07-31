Friday, July 31, 2020
South St. Louis Fender Bender Ends in Carjacking, Police Say
Posted
By Doyle Murphy
on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 10:09 AM
-
RFT FILE PHOTO
-
A man says he was rear-ended and then carjacked in south St. Louis.
A man tells police he was carjacked early this morning by a driver who rear-ended him in south St. Louis.
The 26-year-old was driving about 3 a.m. on Carondelet Boulevard, nearing Interstate 55 in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood, when he was hit from behind, police say.
The man tells police he got out to check on his vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, and the other driver and a passenger from the other vehicle also got out. One of the men asked if he was OK, and then they started punching him, he says. The 26-year-old sprinted away.
He claims the men fired shots at him as he ran and then jumped in his Impala and drove away. The 26-year-old tells police he wasn't injured and declined medical attention. Police are still investigating.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
