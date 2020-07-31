Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, July 31, 2020

South St. Louis Fender Bender Ends in Carjacking, Police Say

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 10:09 AM

A man says he was rear-ended and then carjacked in south St. Louis. - RFT FILE PHOTO
  • RFT FILE PHOTO
  • A man says he was rear-ended and then carjacked in south St. Louis.

A man tells police he was carjacked early this morning by a driver who rear-ended him in south St. Louis.

The 26-year-old was driving about 3 a.m. on Carondelet Boulevard, nearing Interstate 55 in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood, when he was hit from behind, police say.



The man tells police he got out to check on his vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, and the other driver and a passenger from the other vehicle also got out. One of the men asked if he was OK, and then they started punching him, he says. The 26-year-old sprinted away.

He claims the men fired shots at him as he ran and then jumped in his Impala and drove away. The 26-year-old tells police he wasn't injured and declined medical attention. Police are still investigating.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
