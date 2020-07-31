Two Cardinals Test Positive for COVID-19, Friday's Game Is Postponed

click to enlarge
Today's game will not go on as planned.
This afternoon's scheduled game between the Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after two members of the Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19.
The MLB confirmed the postponement, and the positive tests, in a statement Friday morning
"Today’s scheduled game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday, August 2nd at 1:10 p.m. (CT)," the statement reads
. "The rescheduling as a result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals’ organization is consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted."
Though the names of the players who tested positive have not been released, Mark Saxon, a sports reporter for the Athletic, says in a tweet
that both are pitchers.
"Source informed me of the names of the two #Cardinals positives," Saxon writes. "The Athletic has a policy of not outing positive cases without their approval, so I will honor those players’ privacy. We feel comfortable sharing this: both are pitchers."
The Cardinals are currently self-isolating in their hotel in Milwaukee, the Post-Dispatch reports
, while further testing and contact tracing is conducted. The team last played on Wednesday in Minneapolis against the Twins, who have since hosted the Cleveland Indians, presumably in the same clubhouse.
The positive tests and postponement come as the league is struggling with a outbreak of positive tests in the Marlins organization as well. Yahoo Sports reports
that eighteen players and two coaches for the Miami team have tested positive for the virus since Monday after their opening weekend of games against Philadelphia. On the Phillies' side, two ballpark clubhouse attendants and a coach have tested positive as well.
The ripple effect of those positive tests has led to schedule changes for the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and the Washington Nationals. So far, COVID-19 has affected the schedules of eight teams in just the first nine days of play.
The Cardinals-Brewers game on Saturday is, as of this moment, still scheduled to go on as planned. Today's game will be made up on Sunday as part of a double-header.
