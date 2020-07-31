Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 31, 2020

Two Cardinals Test Positive for COVID-19, Friday's Game Is Postponed

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge Today's game will not go on as planned. - DOYLE MURPHY
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • Today's game will not go on as planned.

This afternoon's scheduled game between the Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed after two members of the Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19.

The MLB confirmed the postponement, and the positive tests, in a statement Friday morning.



"Today’s scheduled game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday, August 2nd at 1:10 p.m. (CT)," the statement reads. "The rescheduling as a result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals’ organization is consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted."

Though the names of the players who tested positive have not been released, Mark Saxon, a sports reporter for the Athletic, says in a tweet that both are pitchers.

"Source informed me of the names of the two #Cardinals positives," Saxon writes. "The Athletic has a policy of not outing positive cases without their approval, so I will honor those players’ privacy. We feel comfortable sharing this: both are pitchers."

The Cardinals are currently self-isolating in their hotel in Milwaukee, the Post-Dispatch reports, while further testing and contact tracing is conducted. The team last played on Wednesday in Minneapolis against the Twins, who have since hosted the Cleveland Indians, presumably in the same clubhouse.

The positive tests and postponement come as the league is struggling with a outbreak of positive tests in the Marlins organization as well. Yahoo Sports reports that eighteen players and two coaches for the Miami team have tested positive for the virus since Monday after their opening weekend of games against Philadelphia. On the Phillies' side, two ballpark clubhouse attendants and a coach have tested positive as well.

The ripple effect of those positive tests has led to schedule changes for the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and the Washington Nationals. So far, COVID-19 has affected the schedules of eight teams in just the first nine days of play.

The Cardinals-Brewers game on Saturday is, as of this moment, still scheduled to go on as planned. Today's game will be made up on Sunday as part of a double-header.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wentzville, O'Fallon, St. Peters and More Labeled as Coronavirus Hotspots Read More

  2. Wesley Bell Won't Prosecute Darren Wilson in Michael Brown's Death Read More

  3. Update: Police ID Three — Including Two Teens — Killed in North St. Louis Shooting Read More

  4. Will Billy Ames' Death — And a Tenacious Attorney — Reform the St. Francois County Jail? Read More

  5. Four Primary Races — And One Ballot Initiative — to Watch on Aug. 4 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation