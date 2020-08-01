The RFT Is Seeking Interns for Fall 2020

click to enlarge RIVERFRONT TIMES

If you're interested in doing the kind of journalism that people actually want to read, think about applying for an internship with theWe're looking for smart, college-age reporters and photographers to join us this semester. This isn't a busywork type of internship. You'll be doing the job of telling stories under the guidance of experienced reporters and editors from the start.It is going to be a bit of a weird semester. As you may have noticed, everything is a little strange right now. We're online more. Most of us have still been working remotely, scattered across the metro, because we are doing our small part to contribute to the grand media conspiracy to control the masses through the propaganda of social distancing and mask-wearing.So if that's successful, we'll hopefully all be back in the office soon. In the meantime, we're finding new ways to work. Interns will need to be able to adapt with us as we figure out the best ways to report, photograph and communicate with St. Louis during this mess.Internships are unpaid, but we're happy to work with your college or university so you can get course credit. We also limit the positions to part time, between ten and fifteen hours per week. Schedules are flexible.You don't have to be a journalism major, but experience at your college newspaper helps. For reporters, we're looking for people interested in writing about hard news, food, arts or a combination. Your application should include your preferences. Ranking them isn't a bad idea.If this sounds good to you, send an email with three writing samples, a cover letter and resume to doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com. The deadline to apply is August 19.We're looking forward to hearing from you.