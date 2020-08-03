Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, August 3, 2020

Off-Duty St. Louis Police Officer Shot, Juveniles Arrested

Posted By on Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 6:36 AM

click to enlarge An off-duty St. Louis was shot by a young gunman downtown, police say. - SCOTT DAVIDSON/FLICKR


An off-duty police officer was shot overnight, and two juveniles have been arrested, police say.



The officer, who was working a side job in security, was sitting in his car about midnight near the intersection of Convention Plaza and North Tenth Street, when the young suspects approached, St. Louis police Major Eric Larson told reporters.

"He made eye contact with the individuals, looked away, looked back, saw one of the individuals running towards him," Larson says. "The individual then began firing shots."

The 47-year-old officer was in plain clothes but wearing a tactical vest, emblazoned with "Police" on it, Larson says. As the bullets hit the car, striking him in the arm, the officer drove off and broadcast a description of the two. Responding officers soon found two juveniles matching the description and arrested them, Larson says. Officers recovered one gun.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a "full recovery," Larson says.

Police haven't said who the officer was working for, and it's not clear what prompted the shooting.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
