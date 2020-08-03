Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 3, 2020

Party Bros Still Playing ‘Pass the Corona’ at the Lake of the Ozarks

Posted By on Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 2:27 PM



While COVID-19 cases continue to climb sky-high in Missouri, some people are not letting a deadly pandemic get between them and a beer.



The Lake of the Ozarks has once again become the shame of Missouri (a title usually held by Governor Parson) after footage of a party there went viral over the weekend.

The clip shows a DJ playing a packed concert at which no one in the audience seemed to be wearing a mask or paying even a bit of attention to the concept of “social distancing.”

Music website Consequence of Sound reports that the EDM show happened at Shady Gators (132 Sweet William Road, Lake Ozark, MO) and that the party was headlined by DJ Borgeous after Adventure Club pulled out of the show because of COVID-19 concerns.

This is hardly the first time that the party scene at the Lake of the Ozarks has been an issue. Back in May, footage from a pool party at Backwater Jack's went viral for the same reasons — people ignoring social distancing in favor of partying during the pandemic. That scene was so bad that St. Louis County issued a travel advisory in response.

Summer parties like this have been making national news with the Chainsmokers show in the Hamptons causing concern and partygoers at the Jersey Shore being blamed for the climbing virus cases in New Jersey.

Locally, our virus case numbers continue to grow to a terrifying degree. Over the weekend, the Washington Post reported that Missouri is one of five states with the “highest percentage increase in the seven-day average of new cases.”

None of this seems to bother Governor Parson, though, who refuses to make any meaningful moves to protect Missourians through this thing. In addition to declining to issue a common-sense public mask requirement, Parson also declared Missouri “fully open” a couple of weeks ago, and then announced $15 million in grants for Missouri tourism.

Yeah, that’s $15 million to make sure that people keep showing up to party in the Ozarks. Someone save us.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Blog »

Speaking of...

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hartmann: Mike Parson's Childish Proposal on Crime Read More

  2. Wentzville, O'Fallon, St. Peters and More Labeled as Coronavirus Hotspots Read More

  3. RIP Avi: Baby Elephant Dies After 27 Days in Saint Louis Zoo Read More

  4. Off-Duty St. Louis Police Officer Shot, Juveniles Arrested Read More

  5. Wesley Bell Won't Prosecute Darren Wilson in Michael Brown's Death Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation