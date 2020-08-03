Party Bros Still Playing ‘Pass the Corona’ at the Lake of the Ozarks

While COVID-19 cases continue to climb sky-high in Missouri
, some people are not letting a deadly pandemic get between them and a beer.
The Lake of the Ozarks has once again become the shame of Missouri (a title usually held by Governor Parson) after footage of a party there went viral over the weekend.
The clip shows a DJ playing a packed concert at which no one in the audience seemed to be wearing a mask or paying even a bit of attention to the concept of “social distancing.”
Music website Consequence of Sound reports
that the EDM show happened at Shady Gators (132 Sweet William Road, Lake Ozark, MO)
and that the party was headlined by DJ Borgeous after Adventure Club pulled out of the show because of COVID-19 concerns.
This is hardly the first time that the party scene at the Lake of the Ozarks has been an issue. Back in May, footage from a pool party at Backwater Jack's
went viral for the same reasons — people ignoring social distancing in favor of partying during the pandemic. That scene was so bad that St. Louis County issued a travel advisory
in response.
Summer parties like this have been making national news with the Chainsmokers show
in the Hamptons causing concern and partygoers at the Jersey Shore
being blamed for the climbing virus cases in New Jersey.
Locally, our virus case numbers continue to grow to a terrifying degree. Over the weekend, the Washington Post reported
that Missouri is one of five states with the “highest percentage increase in the seven-day average of new cases.”
None of this seems to bother Governor Parson, though, who refuses to make any meaningful moves to protect Missourians through this thing. In addition to declining to issue a common-sense public mask requirement, Parson also declared Missouri “fully open”
a couple of weeks ago, and then announced $15 million in grants for Missouri tourism.
Yeah, that’s $15 million to make sure
that people keep showing up to party in the Ozarks. Someone save us.
