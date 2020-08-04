Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Cardinals Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong and More Have COVID-19

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge Even Fredbird is shocked. - TODD AWBREY / FLICKR

Well, there is nothing but bad news coming out of Camp Cardinals lately. Series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers have been postponed, and players are isolating in their hotel rooms in Wisconsin in response to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The team announced yesterday that seven players and six staffers have tested for the coronavirus, and we learned today that the list of sick Cardinals includes two of the squad's biggest stars.



In a statement this morning, the Cardinals announced that some of the players who have tested positive include Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Junior Fernández, Rangel Ravelo, Edmundo Sosa and Kodi Whitley.

“I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even after adhering to safety guidelines that were put in place,” Molina, the Cards' beloved catcher, said in a statement released by the team. “I will do everything within my power to return as soon as possible for Cardinals fans, the city of St. Louis and my teammates.”


It was reported that some Cardinals were caught visiting a casino before the outbreak, but the team General Manager John Mozeliak has said he has seen no evidence of that.

The traveling team was in Milwaukee, where they’d been scheduled to play the Brewers, but instead players have just been isolating in their hotel rooms since the first round of positive tests. A series of four games against the Tigers in Detroit was also canceled this week.

The Cardinals were scheduled to play the Cubs this weekend, too. Though that seems unlikely, the series still hasn’t officially been canceled yet so keep your eyes on the news, birdwatchers.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
