Tuesday, August 4, 2020

St. Louis Might Have a Record-Setting Low Temperature Tonight

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 6:50 PM

It’s a weird world out there and you never know what to expect these days. And the same idea seems to apply to the weather lately, too. Sometimes it snows in April and yeah, sometimes it’s downright chilly in August.

The US National Weather Service in St. Louis says we might set a record for low temperature tonight in the Lou. August is usually like a hot box of sweat and humidity, but this unseasonably cool dip comes at the end of what has been a fairly mild week weather-wise across the Show-Me State.



The National Weather Service is currently predicting that we’ll hit 58 degrees in St. Louis tonight, which is very close to the record low of 56 set in 1974.

This is the kind of night that we dream about to sit outside and watch a Cardinals game, but since 2020 is a jerk that won’t quit, we’ll have to settle for enjoying the cool air while waiting on election returns tonight, instead.

Don't forget your jacket if you’re headed out for your evening stroll. You might need it.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
