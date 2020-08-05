Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page Holds Off Challengers in Dem Primary

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 12:46 AM

click to enlarge St. Louis County Sam Page, shown in a file photo, won convincingly. - LEXIE MILLER
  • LEXIE MILLER
  • St. Louis County Sam Page, shown in a file photo, won convincingly.

Incumbent St. Louis County Executive Sam Page fought off a pair of serious challengers to win the Democratic primary, more or less guaranteeing he’ll be elected in November to the job he took over in the vacuum of a scandal.

Page stepped into the role of county executive in May 2019 following the resignation of Steve Stenger, who was less than a week away from pleading guilty to federal bribery charges. In his first primary to keep the seat, he faced businessman Mark Mantovani, who barely lost to Stenger in 2018, and St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman.



In the bruising final weeks of the campaign, Page was able to survive a potential scandal of his own when his one-time pick for county police chief revealed plans to sue over race discrimination, accusing the county executive in his complaint of reneging on a promise to push him through the county Board of Police Commissioners. Page's team fought back, alleging he and the county were the targets of an extortion scheme.

An anesthesiologist by trade, Page has also taken the lead on the county’s response to the coronavirus, an at-times controversial but nonetheless high-profile role that kept him in the spotlight as his challengers fought for face time with voters.

Page is not expected to face any serious competition in the general election, so the primary victory basically seals his election to his first full term as county executive.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
