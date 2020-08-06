Almost 65 Percent of COVID-19 Deaths in St. Louis County are Nursing Home Residents

click to enlarge
NHC Healthcare on Fee Fee Road reported 117 cases in July
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has released some sad statistics
for the month of July. Some of our most-loved people — our grandparents and others in long-term care facilities — continue to be hit the hardest by COVID-19.
Last month the residents of long-term care facilities accounted for just 15.5% of COVID-19 cases but a full 64.4% of COVID-19-related deaths. The virus can be hard to beat, but it becomes even harder when combined with serious health issues.
These numbers include people under all levels of care including skilled nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities, assisted living facilities, and residential care facilities.
In its monthly report, the St. Louis County Health Department points out that these numbers don’t necessarily reflect the quality of care in these facilities, saying:
“The existence of cases in facilities should not be interpreted as an indictment of the care residents receive — close quarters and the age/chronic health conditions of many residents have made long-term care facilities vulnerable to outbreaks.”
The report lists
how many positive cases were reported by residents at each facility, with some of the larger organizations like NHC Healthcare and Delmar Gardens pulling the biggest numbers.
More details (including the number of positive cases reported at each facility) can be found on the report from the Department of Public Health here
.
