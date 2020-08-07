St. Louis Cardinals COVID-19 Numbers Rise, Game Tonight Against Cubs Postponed

Per sources, tonight's #STLCards game has been postponed due to further positive Covid test result(s). More details as they become available.— Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) August 7, 2020
MLB announces one additional #STLCards player has tested positive, postponing Friday's game against the Cubs. Decisions about rest of the series are still pending as team goes through additional testing and contact tracing.— Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) August 7, 2020
Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.